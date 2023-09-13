ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC adjourns plea for probe into land deals of CBI officers in ISRO spy case

September 13, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to September 14 the hearing on a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into a complaint regarding the alleged land deals between former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan and CBI officials.

The petition was filed by S. Vijayan, former police officer and one of the accused in the ISRO espionage case. According to him, the officers who purchased the land were part of the team which investigated the 1994 case. 

The petitioner alleged that close associates of the former scientist informed him that Mr. Narayanan had bribed the CBI officers who investigated and supervised the investigation of the ISRO case in the years 1994-1998 by conveying property to them. It was revealed from documents that the conveyance of the property was effected through the Sub Registrar’s Office at Nanguneri in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, in 1994, 1995, 1996, 2004 and 2008 by Mr. Narayanan and his benami holders, he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The report closing the espionage case was filed by the CBI in 1996. The CBI had not yet passed any order on his complaint seeking a CBI probe into the issue, he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US