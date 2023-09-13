Kerala HC adjourns plea for probe into land deals of CBI officers in ISRO spy case

September 13, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to September 14 the hearing on a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into a complaint regarding the alleged land deals between former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan and CBI officials.

The petition was filed by S. Vijayan, former police officer and one of the accused in the ISRO espionage case. According to him, the officers who purchased the land were part of the team which investigated the 1994 case.

The petitioner alleged that close associates of the former scientist informed him that Mr. Narayanan had bribed the CBI officers who investigated and supervised the investigation of the ISRO case in the years 1994-1998 by conveying property to them. It was revealed from documents that the conveyance of the property was effected through the Sub Registrar’s Office at Nanguneri in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, in 1994, 1995, 1996, 2004 and 2008 by Mr. Narayanan and his benami holders, he alleged.

The report closing the espionage case was filed by the CBI in 1996. The CBI had not yet passed any order on his complaint seeking a CBI probe into the issue, he alleged.