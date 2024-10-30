Kerala HC adjourns plea against Lok Ayukta order in CMDRF case

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday adjourned to November 19 the hearing on a writ petition challenging an order of the Kerala Lok Ayukta dismissing a complaint alleging nepotism and corruption in the decision of the previous Left Democratic Front government to grant financial aid from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to families of deceased political leaders and others.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice S. Manu observed that the petition was posted to November 19 to ascertain as to what manner of notice was required to be issued to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Lok Ayukta.

A Bench led by former Chief Justice A.J. Desai had earlier admitted and issued notice to all respondents which included former ministers A.K. Balan, Thomas Isaac, K.K. Shailaja, K.T. Jaleel, and the Lok Ayukta and others. It had also issued a letter under Rule 51D of the High Court Rules to Mr. Vijayan, the second respondent in the case.

When the petition came up for hearing, the Bench led by the present Chief Justice observed that normally when notice had to be issued to the highest State functionary, there had to be reasons for it.

The former Bench had not specifically stated the reason for issuing notice to the Chief Minister. It had to be found out whether there was any reason for issuing notice to the Chief Minister and the Lok Ayukta.

The petition was filed by R.S. Sasikumar, a social activist from Thiruvananthapuram.

He had challenged before the Lok Ayukta the decisions of the Council of Ministers taken on taken on July 27, 2017 to provide financial aid to families of deceased political leader Uzhavoor Vijayan and a deceased police officer and to write off loan owed by deceased political leader K.K. Ramachandran Nair and give his son a government job.

According to him, the decision taken by the Cabinet, which included the Chief Minister and former ministers, amounted to corruption and nepotism.