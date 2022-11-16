Kerala HC adjourns hearing on Vizhinjam case

November 16, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to November 22 the hearing on a contempt of court petition filed by Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited against the Kerala government for not complying with the court’s directive to provide police protection for carrying out the Vizhinjam port construction.

When the petition was taken up for hearing, the court reiterated that the State and the people should not be held to ransom by the protesters. The problems of the protesters had to be addressed. However, they should not be instigated to do it for political purposes.