Kerala HC acquits KPCC chief K. Sudhakaran of conspiracy in E.P. Jayarajan ‘firing’ case

The Kerala High Court on May 21 acquitted Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran of conspiracy charges in the case related to the alleged firing on CPI(M) leader E.P. Jayarajan on a moving train in Andhra Pradesh in 1995.

The conspiracy case against Mr. Sudhakaran was pending before the Additional Sessions Court, Thiruvananthapuram. The case followed a complaint filed by Mr. Jayarajan who was then the Kannur district secretary of the CPI(M).

He alleged that the firing incident on board the train was a sequel to a conspiracy hatched by the accused, including Mr. Sudhakaran, at the Government Guest House at Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram to “murder” him out of political rivalry.

Mr. Sudhakaran approached the High Court seeking to quash the case after the Additional Sessions Court had dismissed his plea to quash the case.

The case, registered at a time of high political violence in Kannur district, had created ripples in Kerala.

