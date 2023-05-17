Kerala has witnessed only 6 deficient monsoon of 15 El Niño years

May 17, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Though various agencies have forecast 2023 to be an El Niño year, which can destabilise monsoon, data with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) show that of the 15 El Niño years the country witnessed between 1951 and 2022, only five had affected Kerala badly, registering below normal rainfall, whereas the country witnessed poor monsoon in nine years.

Of the 15 El Niño years, Kerala received poor rainfall in 1965, 1972, 1987, 2002 and 2015. On the other hand, in the six El Niño years of 1953,1957,1963,1969,1991, and 1997, the country as a whole received normal to above normal rainfall.

Historical data show that the southwest monsoon was deficient in Kerala 14 times during the period from 1901 to 2021 . Among the deficient monsoon years, 1918 witnessed the lowest monsoon rainfall with 1,104.3 mm against the current average rainfall of 2,018.7 mm.

But no official records are available with the weather agency to check whether it was an El Niño year. Though the IMD’s long-range forecast indicates that the monsoon this year is likely to be normal, the prospects of El Niño — the warming of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean which is known to have significant impact on the southwest monsoon — have raised concerns about the impact it can have on the southwest monsoon that accounts for the lion’s share of the annual rainfall in Kerala and the country in general.

Kerala has no major reason to worry if the historical data are any indication. There are various types of El Niño events classified as weak, moderate, strong, and very strong based on the strength of the positive sea surface temperature variations. The El Niño event happens by August-September. By then, the State may have received more than 60% of its annual share of rainfall, says a senior IMD scientist.

Further, the shortfall in pre-monsoon rainfall has led to a rise in land temperature which bodes well for the State in the first two months of the monsoon season, he says.

In addition, if there is a positive Indian Ocean Dipole — warmer sea surface temperatures in the western Indian Ocean relative to the east — the larger effects of El Niño will be negated and the State is likely to receive copious rain during the four-month season, he says.

According to IMD parlance, a departure of plus/minus 19% is considered normal rainfall. So considering the norm that 19℅ of long period average (LPA) is normal, an annual southwest season with rainfall within the range of 1,625.1 mm to 2,412.3 mm against the LPA monsoon rainfall of 2,018.7 mm is considered normal.