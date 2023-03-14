HamberMenu
Kerala has to address both water security and climate adaptation: Minister

Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh calls for a Statewide campaign to enhance groundwater table through conservation; he stressed on utilising the employment guarantee programme for the campaign

March 14, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nandakumar T 6656

Kerala faces major issues in ensuring water security and adapting to climate change, Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh has said.

“On the one hand, the State experiences spells of intense rainfall while on the other, it goes through periods of drought. Pollution of available water sources poses another major challenge,” the Minister said here on Tuesday, pointing out that Kerala was one of the places most prone to climate change.

Delivering the inaugural address at a workshop on the Water Security and Climate Adaptation in Rural India (WASCA) project, Mr. Rajesh said the situation in Kerala called for addressing both water security and climate adaptation as connected issues. He called for a Statewide campaign to replicate the efforts of the water- stressed Kattakada constituency in enhancing the groundwater table through conservation. He mooted the idea of utilising the employment guarantee programme for the campaign.

Principal Secretary, Local Self Government, Sharmila Mary Joseph presided over the function.

An Indo-German bilateral project  in partnership with the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) and the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS), WASCA, is currently under implementation in Chittoor, Malampuzha, and Thrithala blocks in Palakkad district and Neeleswaram block in Kasaragod.

