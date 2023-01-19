Kerala has taken decisive steps to shift to greener fuels, says CM

January 19, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Considering the devastating impact of the massive emissions from fossil-fuelled vehicles which accelerated global warming and climate change, a shift towards a sustainable future is inevitable for Kerala, which witnessed back-to-back floods in 2018 and 2019, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

After inaugurating an international conference and expo on e-mobility and alternative fuel titled Evolve-2023 here on Thursday, he said the State was hopeful that the meet would set the stage for India’s shift to a sustainable mobility environment.

India has a vehicle population of over 33 crore with two crore vehicles being added every year, while Kerala has over 1.64 crore vehicles with an annual increase of 7 to 8 lakh. Of the 33 crore vehicles plying in the country, over 96% rely on conventional fuels. Only less than 4% of the vehicles have hybrid engines or use other forms of fuels such as compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), and electricity. In Kerala, 98.52% of vehicles rely on conventional fuel, said the Chief Minister.

Retrofitting autos

Kerala has already rolled out a slew of schemes to speed up the shift to sustainable mobility, including setting up an ambitious electric vehicle (EV) policy in 2018, offering a subsidy for e-autos to bridge the viability gap of early adopters of electric mobility in public transportation, and initiating steps for the licensing of retrofitment centres and providing subsidy for retrofitting old diesel autorickshaws with electric motor and battery.

Kerala has also taken decisive steps to transition to greener fuels, including hydrogen. “We have decided to establish wayside EV charging stations with cafeterias and washrooms throughout the State. It will catapult our transition from combustion engines to EVs. The proactive interventions have helped the State achieve an increase of 455% in the number of EVs from 2021 to 2022,” he said.

A major hurdle

A major hurdle in the shift to EVs is the higher initial cost of the vehicles. Heavy-duty battery packs are expensive, and this is the major contributor to the excess cost. The battery manufacturers could also step forward to address the concerns of the consumers, said Mr. Vijayan.

Transport Minister Antony Raju presided. National and international delegates will address the three-day conference. An expo of vehicles will be held at Thycaud police ground in connection with the conference.