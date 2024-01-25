Kerala has set a global model in sustainable tourism, says Minister

January 25, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Noting that Kerala’s tourism goals align perfectly with the theme of National Tourism Day 2024, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Thursday said the State had set an enduring global model in sustainable and inclusive tourism and had emerged as a widely acclaimed experiential tourism hub.

National Tourism Day is celebrated on January 25 every year to create awareness of the economic benefits of tourism. This year’s theme is ‘Sustainable Journeys, Timeless Memories.’

“This year’s theme goes well with the State’s recent initiatives and the achievements of the Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission, whose aim is to attract visitors while conserving nature and cultural heritage by including local communities as active partners,” Mr. Riyas said.

“The Global Responsible Tourism Award 2023 presented to Kerala is a major endorsement of the sustainable and women-inclusive initiatives successfully promoted by the RT Mission,” the Minister said. The State received the award, instituted by the Responsible Tourism Partnership and the International Centre for Responsible Tourism (ICRT), in the Best for Local Sourcing, Food, and Craft category.

Coveted honour

It is a coveted honour being given for sustainable and inclusive tourism initiatives, for linking women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to tourism activities and ensuring effective marketing of indigenous products. The Minister also said the STREET (Sustainable, Tangible, Responsible, Experiential, Ethnic, Tourism) project had become a template for sustainable and community-oriented tourism initiatives in the country and abroad. He added that through innovative initiatives, the State was able to sustain the flow of tourists to Kerala.