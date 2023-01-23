HamberMenu
Kerala has not dropped SilverLine, project finds place in Governor’s policy address

Similarly, the contentious Thalassery–Mysuru new broad gauge rail project also found a place in the policy address of the Governor, although Karnataka recently turned down the proposal from Kerala raising environmental concerns

January 23, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan addresses the Budget Session of Kerala Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram on January 23, 2023.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan addresses the Budget Session of Kerala Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram on January 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: Mahinsha

The policy address made by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday marking the beginning of the Budget Session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly made clear that the State government has not dropped the SilverLine semi high-speed rail project.

In his address, Mr. Khan said the Government was keen on establishing faster, greener and efficient transportation facilities for the public. The government’s dream proposal, Silverline would be a fast, safe and convenient mode of transport for the travelling public. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) approved by the State government has been submitted to the Ministry of Railways for final approval, he said.

Also Read | In Kerala, a split over the SilverLine

Although the DPR was submitted to the Centre for approval, the project hangs in limbo for the past couple of years with the Centre dragging its feet on the project. Recently, the State government has redeployed the Revenue Department officials deputed for the land acquisition works of the project in 11 districts to other essential projects in view of the delay in getting the final nod for the project from the Railway Board.

Similarly, the contentious Thalassery–Mysuru new broad gauge rail project also found a place in the policy address of the Governor, although Karnataka recently turned down the proposal from Kerala raising environmental concerns.

Mr. Khan said Thalassery–Mysuru new broad gauge rail line via Kalpetta and the Nilambur–Nanjangud rail project are other projects that the State government intends to implement. The State has also agreed to share 50% cost of the Angamali–Sabari Rail line, he said in the policy address.

