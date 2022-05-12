Kerala has miles to go in scientific waste handling, says NGT

‘Sufficient number of treatment facilities required to bridge gaps in waste generation and disposal’

Kerala has “miles to go” on the question of ensuring scientific handling and disposal of biomedical waste, according to the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The Special Bench of the tribunal, headed by its Chairman Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, said only one more common biomedical waste treatment facility was set up in the State after the court took suo motu notice of the severe shortcomings in the management of biomedical waste in February, 2017.

“Needless to say that sufficient number of such facilities are required at the earliest to bridge the existing gaps in waste generation, scientific handling, and disposal,” the tribunal said in its final order on the suo motu case on violation of Biomedical Waste Management [BWM] Rules, 2016 in the State.

“The authorities may take further action for compliance with Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016, including ensuring availability of adequate facilities, their appropriate siting, scientific recycling and disposal with all precautions, maintaining requisite standards, using only authorised agencies, preventing pilferage by unauthorised recyclers, providing mixing of biomedical waste with general waste, and monitoring compliance at every level,” it said.

Having repeatedly noted continuing violations of BWM Rules, it appears to be necessary to direct the Chief Secretary, Kerala (with the help of Health Secretary, Urban Development Secretary, and other departments concerned) and the State Pollution Control Board for further remedial action, consistent with and subject to any order of the Supreme Court, for strict enforcement of the BWM Rules, ensuring setting up and operationalising adequate facilities, compliant with statutory norms and standards, according to the order issued on May 6.

On the follow-up action required after the fire incident at the common biomedical waste treatment facility of Indian Medical Association Goes Ecofriendly (IMAGE) at Palakkad on January 17, 2022, the Special Bench recommended necessary remedial measures. The board should ensure compliance with norms and conduct monthly monitoring to avoid such incidents in the future. The proceedings of such monitoring should be placed on the website of the board to enable community information and participation, according to the tribunal.