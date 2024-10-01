GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala has made unparalleled achievements in basic infrastructure development, says Pinarayi

Chief Minister inaugurates PWD Rest House at Feroke

Published - October 01, 2024 11:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that Kerala has made unparalleled achievements in basic infrastructure development over the past eight years.

Inaugurating the PWD Rest House at Feroke in Kozhikode on Tuesday, he said a large number of railway overbridges, bypasses, bridges, flyovers, and elevated highways were being constructed in the State along with the development of national highways.

“The construction of the Anakkampoyil-Meppadi tunnel road, for which ₹2,043 crore has been set apart, will begin soon. This will reduce traffic congestion on the Thamarassery Ghat Road as well as the distance to Wayanad. It will be a blessing to traders, tourists, and the public,” he said.

The Feroke Rest House is differently abled-friendly in line with the ‘Barrier Free Kerala’ policy, ensuring that everyone has access to government buildings. It will benefit tourists visiting Kadalundi, which has been selected as the best Responsible Tourism village in the State.

Presiding over the function, Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas said a zip line would be set up across the river near the Rest House to improve the tourism possibilities of Feroke. Booking of rooms in rest houses have been made online since 2021. There are 151 rest houses in the State that have made an income worth ₹18.5 crore since then, he added.

Mayor Beena Philip, M.K. Raghavan, MP, and District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh were present.


