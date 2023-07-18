Kerala has lost a visionary, say industry leaders

July 18, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

Condoling the death of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Kerala, said he was “an outstanding individual and political leader, who has done remarkable work for the development of the State”. Recalling the leader’s association with the CII, a statement said Mr. Chandy inaugurated the CII Kerala office in Kochi during his tenure as Chief Minister in 2013.

K.K.M. Kutty, managing director of Sealings and Jointings, in his statement, said “Oommen Chandy’s humility, warmth, and approachability, and his genuine concern for the welfare of others made him a beloved figure.”

Navas Meeran, chief executive officer of Eastern Condiments Private Limited, said, “Oommen Chandy lent an ear to all the concerns and his ability to grasp and act on the issue was remarkable. He was one of the pillars of Kerala politics, and his loss would leave a deep void.”

Aju Jacob, chairman of CII Kerala and joint managing director of Synthite Industries, said, “As a great visionary leader and humanitarian, he has worked tirelessly for the growth of Kerala. His contributions have left a lasting impact on people’s lives, his passing is a great loss to Kerala.”

Vinod Manjila, vice chairman of CII Kerala and chairman of Manjilas Food Tech, recalled the significant contributions of Mr. Chandy to the development of Kerala during his tenure as Chief Minister, focusing on areas such as education, healthcare and infrastructure. He said that he demonstrated a strong sense of integrity, compassion, and dedication throughout his distinguished career.

Shivdas B. Menon, managing director of Sterling Farm Research and Services, remembered Mr. Chandy as a humble human being and a great people’s leader. “Oommen Chandy was a true democrat, a people’s leader and a man who valued openness and equality”, said Jose Dominic, former chairman of CII Kerala and co-founder of CGH Earth (Escapade Resorts Private Limited).

Sajikumar S., managing director of Dhathri Ayurveda, remembered Mr. Chandy as the most dignified and compassionate political leader who stood for the betterment of commoners. “He was a well-wisher of Ayurveda and strongly believed that Ayurveda could play a significant role in the well-being of society.”

Thomas John Muthoot, chairman and managing director of Muthoot Fincorp, said, “His willingness to be accessible to anyone who sought his help set him apart. This quality allowed him to connect with people from all walks of life and understand their concerns. He left a positive impact on the lives of those he met.”

“Oommen Chandy’s leadership was characterised by his vision for progress, inclusive governance and his ability to connect with people from all walks of life. His unwavering commitment to public service and his tireless efforts to improve the lives of the people of Kerala were truly remarkable,” said Sreenath Vishnu, managing director of Brahmins Foods India.

Geemon Korah, executive director of Mane Kancor Ingredients, said, “As a colossus in State politics and statesmanship, Oommen Chandy was a leader of Malayalis across the world. His empathy, and resolve to solve people’s problems, his kindness and gentleness made him stand apart.”

A minute of silence was observed in remembrance of Mr. Chandy at the CII Kerala State Council meeting in Kochi on Tuesday.