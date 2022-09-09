Kerala has long way to go before becoming caste-free: Pinarayi Vijayan

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala has a long way to go before it can become the caste-free society that upholds social equality as Sree Narayana Guru had envisaged, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Communalism, casteism and divisive politics are huge challenges that will have to be fought hard to achieve the social emancipation and the humane society that the Guru had in mind, said Mr. Vijayan in his message on Friday ahead of the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti on Saturday.