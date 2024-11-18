ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala has ideal environment for start-ups, says Shamseer

Published - November 18, 2024 11:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

Business meet held as part of OISCA Global Summit

The Hindu Bureau

Speaker A.N. Shamseer has said that Kerala has an ideal environment for start-up businesses and that educated youngsters starting businesses in the State can speed up its economic growth. Inaugurating the business meet held as part of the global summit of OISCA International in Kozhikode on Monday, he said it would attract more international industrialists to choose Kerala for investments.

OISCA summit comes up with Calicut Declaration to protect environment

Representatives from Japan, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh attended the event which was moderated by of OISCA South India chapter secretary V.P. Sukumaran. OISCA Kerala president Ali Ashar Pasha presided over the event, while OISCA International president Etsuko Nakano delivered the benevolent address. Mayor Beena Philip was the chief guest.

