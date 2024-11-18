 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala has ideal environment for start-ups, says Shamseer

Business meet held as part of OISCA Global Summit

Published - November 18, 2024 11:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Speaker A.N. Shamseer has said that Kerala has an ideal environment for start-up businesses and that educated youngsters starting businesses in the State can speed up its economic growth. Inaugurating the business meet held as part of the global summit of OISCA International in Kozhikode on Monday, he said it would attract more international industrialists to choose Kerala for investments.

OISCA summit comes up with Calicut Declaration to protect environment

Representatives from Japan, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh attended the event which was moderated by of OISCA South India chapter secretary V.P. Sukumaran. OISCA Kerala president Ali Ashar Pasha presided over the event, while OISCA International president Etsuko Nakano delivered the benevolent address. Mayor Beena Philip was the chief guest.

Published - November 18, 2024 11:38 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.