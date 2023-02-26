Kerala has come a long way as a Responsible Tourism destination: Goodwin

February 26, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

As destinations slowly emerge from the pandemic blues, the case for tourism sector to rebuild itself in a more sustainable and responsible way is growing stronger.

Harrold Goodwin, who is often hailed as the father of Responsible Tourism (RT), points to Kerala as one of the finest examples of re-evaluation of priorities towards responsible tourism. He said he was elated at how the State has reshaped itself, while keeping its experiences as local as possible, and made a name for itself, with publications such as the New York Times listting it as one of the best places to visit.

“While tourism has not picked up in some places, it’s booming again in Kerala and has moved very quickly. It stands as a testament to the cooperation that RT establishes between communities and businesses,’’ he said.

Mr. Goodwin, founder and chairman of the International Centre for Responsible Tourism, adviser and jury chairman for the World Travel Market, is currently in Kumarakom for attending the first Global Responsible Tourism Summit here.

Having played a lead role in turning Kerala into a responsible destination, Mr. Goodwin said the State, which embraced sustainable tourism in 2008, could emerge as one of its global leaders. “I was quite surprised when Kerala expressed interest in bringing RT. That, however, did not become a big challenge as the business here from the beginning was dependent upon the local community. This is a place where tourists are going to come and engage with the community and their experience will be determined by the community. It was a different approach and for that reason, it worked really well,’’ he explained.

The perspective of sustainable tourism in the State, according to him, has undergone a major change over time through its experiences. “It’s no longer about attracting foreign tourists but about all those who come, enjoy and spent significantly,” noted Mr. Goodwin.

On the prospect of RT in India, Mr. Goodwin noted that more States in India are looking towards what Kerala has achieved and how Madhya Pradesh has taken forward this experience. “I had a meeting with the Tourism Secretary in New Delhi earlier this week on what RT has to offer to India as a national destination. While it is for the Ministry concerned to decide whether RT is suitable as a strategy for the country, I see the upcoming G20 meeting in India as an opportunity for the country to take more interest in RT and tourism in general,’’ he added.