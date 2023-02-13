ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala has become the most debt-ridden State, says Satheesan

February 13, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan at the day-night protest organised by the United Democratic Front in Kozhikode on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has alleged that Kerala is the most debt-ridden State in the country, and that while its expenditure has increased manyfold, revenue has come down considerably.

Opening the State-level ‘Day-night protest’ by the United Democratic Front (UDF) against the “anti-people policies” of the State government in Kozhikode on Monday, he said while luring the public with “kits” on one side, the LDF government was looting them on the other through taxes and cess.

“Debt is not preventing the government from going ahead with extravagance. The Chief Minister claims there is no debt. Yet, we have an increase in the number of suicides, of people who have not got their salaries for months,” Mr. Satheesan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The government lost ₹25,000 crore to mismanagement in five years. The cess of ₹4,000 crore recently imposed on the public is supposed to clear this gap,” the Opposition Leader said, demanding that the tax structure in the State be revamped.

UDF Kozhikode district chairman K. Balanarayanan presided over the meeting. UDF district convenor M.A. Razak, District Congress Committee president K. Praveen Kumar, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary P.M. Niyas, Muslim League district president Ummer Pandikasala, and other UDF leaders were present.

Muslim League national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikkutty will inaugurate the valedictory session at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

state politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US