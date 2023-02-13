Kerala has become the most debt-ridden State, says Satheesan

February 13, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has alleged that Kerala is the most debt-ridden State in the country, and that while its expenditure has increased manyfold, revenue has come down considerably.

Opening the State-level ‘Day-night protest’ by the United Democratic Front (UDF) against the “anti-people policies” of the State government in Kozhikode on Monday, he said while luring the public with “kits” on one side, the LDF government was looting them on the other through taxes and cess.

“Debt is not preventing the government from going ahead with extravagance. The Chief Minister claims there is no debt. Yet, we have an increase in the number of suicides, of people who have not got their salaries for months,” Mr. Satheesan said.

“The government lost ₹25,000 crore to mismanagement in five years. The cess of ₹4,000 crore recently imposed on the public is supposed to clear this gap,” the Opposition Leader said, demanding that the tax structure in the State be revamped.

UDF Kozhikode district chairman K. Balanarayanan presided over the meeting. UDF district convenor M.A. Razak, District Congress Committee president K. Praveen Kumar, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary P.M. Niyas, Muslim League district president Ummer Pandikasala, and other UDF leaders were present.

Muslim League national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikkutty will inaugurate the valedictory session at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.