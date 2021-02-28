Kerala has become fundamentalists' own country, says Nirmala Sitaraman

Kerala, which was once famed as “God's own country”, has become fundamentalists' own country, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Speaking at Tripunithura in connection with the Vijay Yathra organised by BJP State president K. Surendran, Ms. Sitharaman said the slogans of 1921 Mappila Rebellion, which was, according to her, a Hindu genocide, was being repeated in Kerala. Yet, the LDF government was not worried about it as the CPI(M) was in tacit alliance with SDPI, she alleged.
There were also attempts to celebrate the anniversary of the 1921 Hindu genocide, she charged.
The CPI(M) was not into just minority appeasement but appeasement of fundamentalists. Kerala shall not keep quiet to such practices, she said.
The Union Finance Minister said the law and order situation has worsened in the State and political violence has become rampant. The Walayar rape cases, killing of Sarathlal and Kripesh and the slaying of RSS leader Nandu Krishnan were some of the examples of the rampant violance in the State, she said.
The CPI(M) was trying out political violence in Kerala, which it tried in West Bengal. The State government was neck deep in corruption, she alleged.
