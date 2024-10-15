ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala has a system in place for providing education for all, says Minister

Updated - October 15, 2024 11:14 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Industries and Law P. Rajeeve on Monday said Kerala has a system in place for providing education for all and urged secular-minded individuals to be on guard against attempts at religious polarisation.

Speaking in the Assembly during the discussion on bills, Mr. Rajeeve was reacting to legislators’ comments on the report of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on madrasas.

Mr. Rajeeve said that the “new narrative” that Kerala government was giving money to madrasas on the one hand and taking away money from temples on the other was ‘manufactured lies.’

The Kerala Assembly passed four bills on Monday. They included the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the The Kerala Bovine Breeding Bill, 2023; the Non-Resident Keralites’ Welfare (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Kerala Public Service Commission (Additional Functions as respects certain Corporations and Companies) Amendment Bill, 2024.

