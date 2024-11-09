Kerala has a long way to go in making seaplane services viable

Though the tourism sector is jubilant with the seaplane project once again turning the spotlight on the industry, Kerala has a long way to go in making the project viable.

The scheduled trial run of a seaplane on November 11 from the waterdrome at Bolgatty Palace to the Mattupetty dam in Idukki is aimed at popularising the project and inspecting its operational feasibility.

The project has been mooted under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation. When Biju Prabhakar was Transport Secretary, the State had submitted a proposal to launch a seaplane service from Kovalam, Ashtamudi Lake, Kumarakom, Idukki dam, Mattupetty dam, Punnamad, Malampuzha dam, Banasura Sagar dam, and Chandragiri Puzha in Kasaragod.

The government proposed these waterbodies for seaplane operations when the Civil Aviation Ministry recently simplified the norms of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) enabling the entry of non-scheduled operators and eliminating the necessity for waterdrome licences and easing many compliance requirements.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior bureaucrat instrumental in piloting the demonstration flight, says with the easing of compliance requirements, seaplanes can land in identified waterbodies with basic infrastructure. However, bids have to be placed for routes identified under the UDAN scheme, for which economic feasibility of the route is imperative.

“The State had recently explored the option of pressing a private operator linking four airports and a couple of waterbodies in major cities, including Kochi. The operator had quoted ₹54 crore for two years for offering a four-hour daily service linking four airports and waterbodies. Since Kerala provides a monthly financial assistance of over ₹50 crore to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, it can explore the possibility for a year or two. A meeting convened at the Chief Secretary-level also sought association with leading hoteliers,” says the officer, adding that hospitality giants such as Taj offered their willingness to work with the government at the meeting.

Without the support of the government, the project cannot be made viable in the initial couple of years. A study conducted by the Transport department has found that around 380 Innova cars ferry guests to Munnar from the Cochin International Airport daily during peak season charging around ₹6,000 a trip. Hence, the project can be made viable either by listing the routes under the UDAN scheme or Kerala taking the initiative to start services on intra-State routes with the help of private operators, says another officer.

To woo private players, the State will have to take the initiative, especially considering the track record of the State. The State after setting up a waterdrome on the Ashtamudi and Punnamada lakes at ₹14 crore in 2013, grounded the project following a banner of revolt raised by the fisher community led mainly by pro-Left unions.

