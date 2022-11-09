Kerala has a little over 2.71 crore voters, including 1.40 lakh women, 1.31 lakh men, 259 transgenders

Number down by a little over 2 lakh as names of absent, shifted and dead voters have been removed

Number down by a little over 2 lakh as names of absent, shifted and dead voters have been removed

The draft electoral roll for Kerala with January 1, 2023, as the qualifying date published on Wednesday has, in all, 2,71,62,290 voters.

Total electors include 1,40,15,361 women, 1,31,46,670 men, and 259 transgender voters.

Voter numbers have dipped by 2,03,055 from the last count. The decrease is on account of the removal of absent, shifted and dead voters.

As many as 1,10,646 new voters have found a place in the list, according to details published by the office Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul.

The final list will be published on January 5, 2023.

The final voters’ list of 2022 featured 2,73,65,345 voters.

The present revision is being carried out as part of the Special Summary Revision, 2023.

With 32,56,814 voters, Malappuram has the highest number of electors in the State. Wayanad has the lowest, at 6,16,980. Malappuram also has the highest number of female voters at 16,32,347. Thiruvananthapuram has the highest number of transgender voters at 57.

Overseas electors total 88,124. With 34,726 voters, Kozhikode has the highest number of overseas voters.

The State has 25,147 polling stations in all. Six polling stations in Thiruvananthapuram district have been amalgamated, while three new polling stations were included in Malappuram and one in Kozhikode.

The public can file their claims and objections up to December 8.

As per a decision taken by the Election Commission of India, there will be four opportunities in a year to enroll as an elector. For the current round of annual revision for 2023, any citizen attaining the age of 18 years by April 1, July 1 and October 1 of 2023 can also submit in advance the application for registration as a voter from the date of the publication (November 9) of the draft roll.

‘’This means youngsters who are over 17 years can apply in advance for having their names enrolled in the Electoral Roll with reference to three subsequent qualifying dates (April 1, July 1 and October 1) and not only for January 1,’‘ the CEO’s office said.

The applications will be processed quarterwise on the basis of the qualifying date on which the applicant turns 18. After getting registered, the applicant will be issued the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC).

The draft electoral roll is available for verification on the website of Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala (www.ceo.kerala.gov.in), and with the taluk and village Offices and the booth-level officers. Recognised political parties can obtain the draft list from the taluk officer for scrutiny.