Kerala has a little over 2.67 crore voters as per final voters’ list published on Thursday

January 05, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The final electoral roll for Kerala published on Thursday has 2,67,95,581 voters, including 1,38,26,149 women, 1,29,69,158 men, and 274 transgender voters.

The voters’ list was revised as part of a special summary revision. Malappuram, with 32,18,444 voters, has the highest number of voters and also has the highest number of female voters (16,08,247).

Wayanad has the lowest voter population — 6,15,984.

The final roll was published by the office of Sanjay Kaul, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala), with January 1, 2023, as the qualifying date.

Thiruvananthapuram district has the highest number of transgender electors — 55.

Overseas voters

As per the final list, Kerala has 87,946 overseas electors, of which 5,837 are women and nine are transgender voters. Kozhikode tops the list in the number of overseas voters (34,695).

As many as 1,78,068 voters were added to the list as part of the continuous revision of the voters’ list. New voters added to the list on turning 18 years of age numbered 41,650.

There are 6,51,678 voters above the age of 80 on the final list. Of this, 4,00,391 are women, 2,51,284 are men and three are transgender voters.

‘Future voters’

A total of 14,682 ‘future voters’ who completed 17 years of age have applied in advance to be included on the electoral roll. Their applications will be processed quarter-wise on the basis of the qualifying dates (April 1, July 1, and October 1) on which the applicant turns 18.

Once they are registered, the applicants will be issued Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC). Electoral literacy clubs in schools and colleges have contributed to the increase in new applications, Mr. Kaul said.

Kerala has 25,147 polling stations in all.

On the 2022 electoral roll, Kerala had 2,73,65,345 voters. The draft electoral roll published on November 9, 2022, as part of the special summary revision contained 2,71,62,290 voters. Over 5 lakh names, including those of 3.6 lakh dead voters and 1.97 lakh voters who shifted residence, were deleted as part of cleaning up the rolls, Mr. Kaul said.

Election officials and booth-level officers (BLO) had conducted a massive exercise to purify the electoral roll through a voter identification process and door-to-door visits, Mr. Kaul said.

The final electoral roll is available on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala (www.ceo.kerala.gov.in), and at taluk and village offices. Booth Level Officers (BLO) also can be contacted for verification. Recognised political parties can obtain the voters list from taluk officers for scrutiny.