Kerala has a little over 2.66 crore voters in the electoral roll for local bodies

Kerala has 2,66,72,979 voters in the electoral rolls for the local bodies, the State Election Commission has said.

The final list, published by the Commission on July 1, has 1,40,43,026 women, 1,26,29,715 men and 238 transgender voters, State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan said on Thursday. The list was prepared by including eligible voters who had turned 18 on or before January 1, 2024.

Malappuram has the highest number of voters (32,68,932), the highest number of women voters (16,84,178) and the highest number of transgender voters (45). Wayanad has the lowest number of voters (6,02,917).

The number of voters in the remaining districts is as follows: Thiruvananthapuram (27,33,099), Kollam (21,24,915), Pathanamthitta (10,20,312), Alappuzha (16,94,947), Kottayam (15,39,044), Idukki (8,66,937), Ernakulam (24,97,084), Thrissur (25,92,752), Palakkad (22,48,655), Kozhikode (24,79,793), Kannur (19,81,641) and Kasaragod (10,21,951).

The State Election Commission (SEC) manages the electoral rolls and elections to the local bodies - panchayats, municipalities and corporations - in the State.

The draft voters’ list published under a summary revision on June 6 had 2,68,57,023 voters. In all, 4,52,951 names were removed (dead or shifted voters) and 2,68,907 new names were added for preparing the final list.

This final electoral roll represents voters in 15,962 wards in 941 grama panchayats, 3113 wards in 87 municipalities and 414 wards in six corporations across all the 14 districts. The voters list can be accessed on sec.kerala.gov.in, the offices of the local bodies and the taluk and village offices.