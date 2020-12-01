Kerala has 5,375 cases more

6,151 people recover as test positivity rate remains 9.14%

Kerala reported 5,375 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, when 58,809 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the State’s cumulative case burden to 6,08,357 cases.

The test positivity rate was 9.14%.

With the State again reporting more recoveries–6,151 cases–than new cases, the active case pool of the State came down further to 61,092 cases. So far, a cumulative 5,44,864 recoveries have been reported in the State.

Another 26 deaths were added to the official COVID tally of the State on Tuesday, taking the State’s cumulative COVID toll to 2,270.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur and Kozhikodde reported four deaths each, Ernakaulam, Malappuram, Kannur and Kottayam two each while Wayanad and Alappuzha reported one death each.

Official figures put the the number of critically ill COVID patients currently being treated in ICUs in various hospitals in the State at 849, with 223 of them requiring ventilator support.

Of the 5,375 new cases reported on Tuesday, 5,261 are locally acquired infections, with the authorities unable to find the epidemiological links in 617 cases. The number of healthcare workers who contracted the infection is 48. A total of 114 cases were reported to have a history of travel outside the State.

Among districts, Malappuram reported 630 cases, Kottayam 585, Kozhikode 516, Ernakulam 504, Thiruvananthapuram 404, Kollam 349, Palakkad 323, Pathanamthitta 283, Alappuzha 279, Kannur 222, Idukki 161, Wayanad 150 and Kasaragod 83 cases.