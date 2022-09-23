Kerala hartal: Petrol bomb hurled at RSS office in Kannur

Protestors also pelted stone at various places including Uliyil, Aralam and Valapattanam in the district

The hartal called by the Popular Front of India (PFI), in protest against the raid and arrest of their leaders by National Investigation agency and Enforcement Directorate, turned violent in Kannur after protestors allegedly hurled petrol bomb at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh office and pelted stones on buses injuring people in few places in the district on Friday.

The petrol bomb hurled at the RSS office at Illanmoola in Mattanur damaged the windows of the building.

A police team reached the spot and began an investigation; security has been upped in the area.

The locals here said that they saw the attackers running away after the attack was carried out

Other incidents

Earlier in the day, the protestors pelted stone at various places including Uliyil, Aralam and Valapattanam in Kannur.

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver Aneesh from Dharmadam was injured when the protestors threw stones at the moving bus at Uliyil. A petrol bomb was also hurled at a bike near Ayurveda Hospital in Uliyil.

Meanwhile, A. Nived was attacked when he was returning from airport duty. He has been admitted to Iritty Taluk Hospital with injuries.

Moreover, in Valapattanan, a KSRTC Swift bus heading to Mookambika was attacked, and in another incident a 15-year-old girl named Anakha of Valapattanam was injured in the stone pelting.

In Aralam, a car was attacked. An attempt was made to block the traffic by burning tires on the Bangalakunnu road in Peravoor.

District Police Chief R. Ilango informed that security has been beefed up in various parts of the district that reported such attacks. About 25 people have been arrested following the incident since morning.