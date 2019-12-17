Kerala hartal: KSRTC runs services even as protesters damage a dozen buses

The State-owned Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is operating services on Tuesday as per schedule despite incidents of stone-pelting by supporters of the dawn-to-dusk hartal called to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Over a dozen buses of the KSRTC fleet had been damaged in stone-pelting since the early hours of the day. The Munnar-bound super deluxe bus was attacked at Aluva in Ernakulam district around 4 a.m. although the hartal called by the Social Democratic Party of India and other organisations commenced only at 6 am. No one was injured in the incident.

Incidents of attack on KSRTC buses have poured in from Wayanad, Palakkad, Aluva, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram and other places to the corporation’s operations wing in the capital.

In some places, the supporters took away the keys and in Palakkad, a march was taken out in the bus station.

“We are operating all services as per schedule for the commuters and this has come as a relief to commuters and school and college students who are having examinations,” a top KSRTC official said.