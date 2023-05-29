Kerala hampering Central-sponsored welfare schemes: Karandlaje

May 29, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has accused the Kerala government of failing to implement Central government-sponsored welfare schemes.

She has also blamed the government for not furnishing beneficiary lists to disburse assistance for various direct benefit transfer schemes.

Ms. Karandlaje was interacting with media persons here on Monday as part of a month-long campaign to observe the 9th anniversary of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Mass contact programmes will be arranged by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the State as part of the celebrations.

Claiming that the Centre has never discriminated against Kerala despite the party having no MPs or MLAs from the State, she added that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has strived for the holistic development of the country.

‘Never sidelined’

While endorsing her views, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan rubbished the allegations levelled by State Ministers that the State is being sidelined in developmental activities.

BJP State president K. Surendran said the State government owed the credit for its achievements to the Centre that has spared no efforts to fuel the progress of the State. The Central government has ensured the timely disbursal of all grants, including the State’s share of the Goods and Service Tax (GST), he claimed.