ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala GST revenues up by 12.67% in March

April 01, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues rose by 12.67% for Kerala in March 2023 compared to March 2022, according to data released by the Union Finance Ministry on Saturday. Collection touched ₹2,354 crore in March 2023 against ₹2,089 crore the same time last year. The collection for March pertains to the consumption of goods and services in February.

GST revenues had shown a steady increase throughout 2022-23 over the previous fiscal, according to month-wise data. Except in November, when the revenue inflow dipped by 2% over November 2021, all months recorded a higher inflow, according to the official data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US