Kerala GST revenues up by 12.67% in March

April 01, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues rose by 12.67% for Kerala in March 2023 compared to March 2022, according to data released by the Union Finance Ministry on Saturday. Collection touched ₹2,354 crore in March 2023 against ₹2,089 crore the same time last year. The collection for March pertains to the consumption of goods and services in February.

GST revenues had shown a steady increase throughout 2022-23 over the previous fiscal, according to month-wise data. Except in November, when the revenue inflow dipped by 2% over November 2021, all months recorded a higher inflow, according to the official data.