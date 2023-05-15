Kerala govt.’s orders on grace marks amended yet again

May 15, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

In a turnaround from its earlier decision to limit grace marks to 30, the State government has decided to award students securing first position in international sports events 100 grace marks in SSLC, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary examinations.

The General Education department on Monday issued an order amending its earlier orders on grace marks, with changes introduced in sports events, Scouts and Guides and National Service Scheme (NSS). The government had earlier limited grace marks for participating in various co-curricular activities to 30. However, this did not go down well with students and parents, particularly sportpersons, and widespread complaints arose.

Just last week, the department issued an order that students winning international sports competitions would receive 30 grace marks. It had also reduced the marks for participation in international competitions from 30 to 28.

Now, as per its latest order, those who bag the first, second, and third positions in international sports competitions will receive 100, 90, and 80 marks respectively, while those participating in such events will get 75 marks.

While 25 marks were to be awarded to medal winners in national sports competitions, those taking part in national events were to be given 22 marks as per the earlier order.

Now, those bagging the top three positions in national competitions will receive 50, 40, and 30 marks respectively. Twenty-five marks will be awarded for participation.

In Scouts and Guides, higher secondary students will receive 25 marks for participation. Forty marks will be awarded for Rajya Puraskar/Chief Minister’s shield, and 50 for Rashtrapati Scouts and Guides award in higher secondary. The change has been made after confusion arose that the marks stipulated in the department’s earlier order were applicable for higher secondary too.

NSS volunteers taking part in the Republic Day camp will be awarded 40 marks.

The order clarifies that these grace marks will be applicable only for the 2022-23 academic year. In the future, the government will form a committee to examine the award of grace marks.