Kerala govt.’s new curbs anti-people, says Opposition

Health Minister says restrictions necessary to blunt the spread of Delta variant

The State government’s latest order that requires people to produce proof of COVID-19 vaccination, a current RT-PCR negative certificate or medical authentication of having recovered from the infection recently, to enter shops, commute to work or participate in permitted activities met with a swift political backlash from the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Assembly on Friday.

UDF legislators walked out of the House after Speaker M.B. Rajesh rejected an adjournment notice moved by Congress legislator K. Babu to discuss the issue. They slammed the order as ‘high-handed and outrageous.’ Mr. Babu said the government urgently required a dose of the ‘common sense’ vaccine.

‘Not forever’

Health Minister Veena George said the restrictions were not forever. However, they were necessary to blunt the accelerating spread of the highly virulent Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. More than half the State’s population remained vulnerable to the disease. The second COVID-19 surge was yet to abate, and the spectre of a third loomed. The Supreme Court had warned the government against any relaxation that would expose citizens to the virus. The State has stepped up vaccination and enhanced testing.

Ms. George said the government had decided on the fresh directives after detailed contemplation. High population density, lifestyle diseases, and increasing number of elderly people were major causes of worry with regard to the COVID-19 spread, she said.

“Though the lockdown restrictions have been lifted, the government is forced to continue other simplified curbs due to these factors. The prime responsibility of the government is to protect the people,” she said.

‘₹500 every three days’

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said that as per the order, an unvaccinated person would have to shell out a minimum of ₹500 once every three days to get tested for COVID-19. The decree did not seem to apply to liquor retailers and bar owners.

The State has opened the door for the police to harass people with heavy fines. Mr. Satheesan recounted several instances of alleged police imperiousness towards ordinary folk. “Now the government has closed the door on the impoverished masses,” Mr. Satheesan said.