Kerala govt.’s Digital Workforce Management System wins platinum award in Digital India Awards

January 06, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Digital Workforce Management System of the Kerala government has won the platinum award in the digital initiatives in collaboration with start-ups category at the Digital India Awards this year.

The website of Kottayam district won the gold award in the best web and mobile initiatives category, while the Ksheerasree portal won the silver award in the digital initiatives at grassroots-level category. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards at a ceremony to be held in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Digital Workforce Management System, a digital platform for the empowerment and engagement of knowledge workers, was created by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council in association with the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology and other State-run agencies. It enables unemployed youth to connect with global employers after being imparted necessary skills required for various job profiles.