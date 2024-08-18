Kerala govt.’s 24x7 call centre for women expats to register complaints

Amid the rising number of grievances of women expats, Kerala has decided to provide a 24x7 call centre facility for the women expats to deal with various issues being faced by them while working abroad. The aggrieved women or their representatives can reach out to the NRK women cell, a single-window system of NoRKA Roots, the field agency of the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA) department of the Kerala government, or its helpline 24 hours a day.

According to Ajith Kolassery, Chief Executive Officer of the NoRKA Roots, along with the rise in women’s migration, there has also been an uptick in complaints, especially from domestic service workers in West Asia. The majority of these complaints are related to delay or non-payment of salaries, denying service benefits, unauthorised retention of passports, ill-treatment or harassment, refusal to allow return to India after completion of contracts, etc. After the relaunch of the platform in August, around 20 complaints were received.

All the complaints were taken up by the respective authorities, and the progress in each case would be monitored separately, said Kolassery. Among the women migrants, the domestic service workers are the most vulnerable lot as the majority of them migrated to various countries through irregular channels, making it difficult for the authorities to make a database of such workers.

These workers are in the category of flyers that do not require emigration clearance (‘non-Emigration Check Required (non-ECR)’ who chiefly migrate to six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations), while skilled workers like nurses belong to the Emigration Check Required (ECR) category. The ECR category has a clear database including their employers and contractual details, while the non-ECR category is mainly exploited abroad, said officials.

The Kerala Migration Survey 2023 revealed that the proportion of female emigrants migrating to various countries has increased from 15.8 percent in 2018 to 19.1 percent in 2023. Though female migration has seen a shift from GCC countries to Europe and other Western nations as destination countries, accounting for 40.5 percent, the complaints were mainly from GCC countries, especially Kuwait, where obtaining a care worker or domestic maid visa is hassle-free.

The aggrieved women expats are now told to contact the NoRKA Global Contact Centre through a toll-free number 1800 425 3939 (from India) or +91-8802012345 (from abroad, missed call service) or through email at womencell.norka@kerala.gov.in. Complaints can also be sent to the Chief Executive Officer, NoRKA Roots, Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram, by post. The privacy of complainants would be protected.

