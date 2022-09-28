Kerala govt. will not spare drug peddlers targeting children: Pinarayi Vijayan

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Wednesday that the State government would adopt a zero tolerance approach to drug peddlers, especially those targeting schoolchildren.

Addressing a meeting of representatives of media houses ahead of the month-long anti-narcotics campaign beginning October 2, Mr. Vijayan expressed concern over children falling prey to drugs, saying that the police and the Excise departments had been directed to use an iron hand to deal with drug peddlers.

The enforcement agencies would prepare a databank on drug peddlers and report legacy cases in court to ensure maximum punishment. Habitual peddlers would also be taken into preventive custody, he said.

The network of de-addiction centres in Kerala would be expanded and surveillance strengthened to prevent cross-border drug trafficking. Mr. Vijayan stressed the need to ensure citizens’ participation in the efforts to eliminate the scourge of drug abuse. The pilot programme from October 2 to November 1 would be extended after reviewing the impact, he added.

The Chief Minister underlined the need for rehabilitation of those who have undergone treatment for substance abuse. “It is important to equip them to lead a life of dignity without social stigma,” he said.