Kerala govt. will not spare drug peddlers targeting children: Pinarayi Vijayan

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
September 28, 2022 21:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Wednesday that the State government would adopt a zero tolerance approach to drug peddlers, especially those targeting schoolchildren.

Addressing a meeting of representatives of media houses ahead of the month-long anti-narcotics campaign beginning October 2, Mr. Vijayan expressed concern over children falling prey to drugs, saying that the police and the Excise departments had been directed to use an iron hand to deal with drug peddlers.

The enforcement agencies would prepare a databank on drug peddlers and report legacy cases in court to ensure maximum punishment. Habitual peddlers would also be taken into preventive custody, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The network of de-addiction centres in Kerala would be expanded and surveillance strengthened to prevent cross-border drug trafficking. Mr. Vijayan stressed the need to ensure citizens’ participation in the efforts to eliminate the scourge of drug abuse. The pilot programme from October 2 to November 1 would be extended after reviewing the impact, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Chief Minister underlined the need for rehabilitation of those who have undergone treatment for substance abuse. “It is important to equip them to lead a life of dignity without social stigma,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app