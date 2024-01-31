ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala govt. will look for new legislation for Plachimada compensation: Minister

January 31, 2024 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The government will examine if a new legislation can be brought in to provide compensation to the affected parties in Plachimada in Palakkad, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine told the Assembly on Tuesday.

He was replying to a submission by V.D. Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition, that a new legislation should be enacted to overcome the loopholes in the earlier Bill passed by the Assembly so that compensation can be awarded to the people of Plachimada in Perumatti grama panchayat, who were affected by the functioning of the Coca Cola factory there.

The Minister pointed out that though the Bill for providing compensation to the Plachimada victims had been passed by the Assembly in 2011, the Bill had been returned by the President.

The government had earlier held several discussions on giving compensation to Plachimada victims and in one of the discussions, the Solicitor General had opined that the State can file a suit in the court seeking compensation.

Discussions had been held at the Chief Minister’s level also. The government will confer again with the Advocate General on the possibilities for enacting a new legislation which will make the provision of compensation possible for the people of Plachimada, Mr. Augustine said.

