Kerala govt. will ensure that victim of ‘botched’ C-Section surgery gets justice: Minister

August 10, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala government will make sure that K.K. Harshina, victim of a ‘‘botched’‘ C-Section surgery, gets justice, Health Minister Veena George informed the Assembly on Thursday.

The government cannot accept reports which claim that it is impossible to fix accountability for the alleged medical negligence, Ms. George said during a discussion on the Kerala Medical Education (Regulation and control of admission to private medical education Institutions) Amendment Bill, 2023.

The police will investigate the case. The person responsible for the negligence will be identified and brought to book, she said. The case related to the claim made by Ms. Harshina, a native of Adivaram, Kozhikode, that a surgical instrument was left behind in her abdomen after a surgery performed at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.