Kerala govt. will ensure that victim of ‘botched’ C-Section surgery gets justice: Minister

‘Government cannot accept reports which claim that it is impossible to fix accountability for alleged medical negligence’

August 10, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government will make sure that K.K. Harshina, victim of a ‘‘botched’‘ C-Section surgery, gets justice, Health Minister Veena George informed the Assembly on Thursday.

The government cannot accept reports which claim that it is impossible to fix accountability for the alleged medical negligence, Ms. George said during a discussion on the Kerala Medical Education (Regulation and control of admission to private medical education Institutions) Amendment Bill, 2023.

The police will investigate the case. The person responsible for the negligence will be identified and brought to book, she said. The case related to the claim made by Ms. Harshina, a native of Adivaram, Kozhikode, that a surgical instrument was left behind in her abdomen after a surgery performed at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, in 2017.

