ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala govt using police to target people’s representatives raising genuine grievances, says KPCC president

March 05, 2024 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

K. Sudhakaran condemns arrests of Mathew Kuzhalnadan and Mohammed Shiyas, says court granted them bail ‘in solidarity’ with issues they have been raising

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran on March 5 accused the Kerala government of using the police to target people’s representatives who are raising genuine grievances of the public.

Condemning the arrests of Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA, and Ernakulam district Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas, Mr. Sudhakaran said the court granted them bail “in solidarity” with the issues being raised by them.

Mr. Kuzhalnadan was arrested from a tent put up at the Post Office Junction in Kothamangalam town where he was on an indefinite hunger strike with fellow legislator Eldhose Kunnappillil demanding a permanent solution to human-wildlife conflicts across Kerala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Arrest of Kuzhalnadan and Shiyas a ploy by Kerala govt to divert attention from public anger, says V.D. Satheesan

Mr. Sudhakaran said the “high-handed action” against the Congress leaders was aimed at containing the Opposition’s protests over the deaths due to wild animal attacks, the death of J.S. Siddharth, a second-year student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad district, and the delay in disbursal of salary to government employees.

He said the State government has chosen to “target the people” who are bearing the brunt of wild animal attacks instead of expressing solidarity with them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US