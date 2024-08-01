Kerala govt. urges scientists not to visit landslide-hit region in Wayanad

As rescue and relief operations progress in landslide-hit Wayanad, the Kerala government has come out with a bizarre direction discouraging the scientific community from visiting the affected region or sharing any opinion with the media.

In a ‘note’ on August 1, Thursday, Tinku Biswal, State Relief Commissioner, and Principal Secretary (Disaster Management), requested K. P. Sudheer, Principal Secretary (Science and Technology), and Executive Vice President, Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), to direct science and technology institutions in Kerala not to carry out field visits to the disaster-struck Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad district.

Only with KSDMA permission

Furthermore, the scientific community should be directed to “restrain themselves” from sharing their opinions and study reports to the media, it said. If at all studies are to be undertaken, they should be done only with the permission of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

Interestingly, the directive has come at a time when the Pinarayi Vijayan government prides itself for promoting science and technology and steering Kerala on the path to a full-fledged ‘knowledge economy.’

The full text of the note to Prof. Sudheer reads, “You are requested to direct all science and technology institutions in the State of Kerala not to undertake any field visits to Meppadi panchayat, Wayanad, which is notified as a disaster-affected area. The scientific community shall be directed to restrain themselves from sharing their opinions and study reports with media. If any study is to be undertaken in the disaster affected area, prior permission shall be obtained from Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.”