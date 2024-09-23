Kerala govt. urged to withdraw alleged move to register fresh case against Roopesh

A group of writers and activists have urged the State government to withdraw the reported steps to register a fresh case against Roopesh, who has been in jail for around 10 years for alleged Maoist links.

In a signed memorandum, K.K. Rema, MLA; P.K. Shamsuddin, former High Court judge; Sebastian Paul, former MP and lawyer; and writers K. Satchidanandan and K.G. Sankara Pillai, among others, alleged that the Kozhikode Crime Branch and the Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad were reportedly going ahead with the case.

The incident pertains to the alleged attack on a granite quarry unit at Chooranimala in Kozhikode district several years ago. The case was reportedly registered at the Thottilppalam police station. The memorandum pointed out that Roopesh had been questioned multiple times after his arrest from Coimbatore in 2015. He had been in police custody for around 100 days too. As many as 43 cases were registered against him.

The latest case was registered at a time when he had managed to get bail. He had been sentenced in only one case, which was filed by the National Investigation Agency. His sentence period of 10 years is about to be over now. When the trial for that case was being held in the NIA court, the police had never mentioned the new case, they alleged.

In such a context, the move to get permission to interrogate him now in a case in which he had never been implicated earlier, raised suspicion about the authorities’ intention, they claimed. They alleged that the police had not made any reference to this new case nor conducted any probe into it so far. The Home department, in its reply to an RTI query by Roopesh, had earlier said that no cases were pending against him in Kozhikode, the activists said.

