Kerala govt. urged to relax travel norms for businessmen

Kozhikode

22 November 2020 19:16 IST

Allow all to move about if they test negative for SARS-CoV-2, says Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Stringent quarantine measures that they have to deal with every time they travel out of the State is causing a concern for businessmen. The Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry has requested the State government to allow relaxations to businessmen who need to travel across the country several times, and will not be able to undergo week-long quarantine every time.

“There are no such restrictions in other States. They are causing much problems to businessmen here,” Subair Kolakkadan, president of the Chamber, said.

“Businessmen need to go to other States for meetings, collecting raw materials and other related activities. When they return, they need to register in the COVID Jagratha portal and show the pass procured at the airport. Then they have to complete seven days of quarantine before being allowed to go out of their homes. This is very impractical for them,” Mr. Kolakkadan said.

The chamber pointed out that people going to foreign countries just had to wait for a day to get a COVID test done. “Those coming from other States to Kerala do not have to undergo test or quarantine if they do not show any symptoms and are returning in a week. Also, people travelling by road have no restrictions in our system,” it said.

The Chamber demanded that such contradictions be avoided and that all travellers, including businessmen, be allowed to travel and move about if their tests turn negative.