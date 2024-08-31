Kerala govt. urged to build a strong case on Cardamom Hill Reserve to safeguard farmers

A meeting convened by Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose to discuss Cardamom Hill Reserve (CHR) issue was held at Nedumkandam in Idukki on Saturday. Farmers’ groups have raised concerns that if the Supreme Court declared the CHR as a reserve forest, it would negatively impact the farmers in Idukki.

The Supreme Court recently directed the State government to submit details about the CHR lands in Idukki district. While considering a case related to changing the status of over two lakh acres of land to reserve forest, the top court directed the Forest and Revenue departments to submit precise details before the court for it to consider the case on September 24.

Various stakeholders, including farmers’ groups, religious representatives, and political leaders, participated in the meeting. “The State government should ensure the Revenue and Forest departments are on the same page on the CHR issue,” said Mr. Kuriakose.

“If SC does not give a favourable verdict, the hilly district will witness eviction of people from the high ranges in Udumbanchola taluk,” said Mr. Kuriakose. He further said that discussions on the issue will continue even as vigilant committees will be formed at the regional level to address concerns of stakeholders.

Protest planned

In the meeting, Idukki diocese media commission director Fr. Jins Karakkat demanded that the State government take immediate steps to get a favourable verdict for farmers from the SC.

The meeting also decided to conduct protests and meetings over the CHR issue.

The CHR has emerged as a major issue in the district, with a recent report on the State’s forest cover in the Assembly stating that 21,06,77 acres of the CHR in the Munnar and Kottayam forest divisions have been included in the reserve forest category.

