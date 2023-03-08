HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala govt. transfers IAS officers

Collectors of five districts among those transferred

March 08, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The General Administration department has issued orders on the transfer and postings of the following IAS officials: Mohammed Y. Safirulla K., Officer on Special Duty, Finance (Resources) department, will hold the full additional charge of Project Director, e-Health, in addition to the existing additional charge. Haritha V. Kumar, District Collector, Thrissur, is transferred and posted as District Collector, Alappuzha. Geetha A., District Collector, Wayanad, is transferred and posted as District Collector, Kozhikode. Renu Raj, District Collector, Ernakulam, is transferred and posted as District Collector, Wayanad.

Umesh N.S.K., Staff Officer to Chief Secretary, is transferred and posted as District Collector, Ernakulam. V.R.K. Teja Mylavarapu, District Collector, Alappuzha is transferred and posted as District Collector, Thrissur. Snehil Kumar Singh, Director, Kerala State IT Mission, is transferred and posted as Staff Officer to Chief Secretary. The officer has been relieved from all the existing additional charges. Anu Kumari, Mission Director, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, will hold the full additional charge of Director, Kerala State IT Mission.

Aswathy Srinivas, Subcollector, Thiruvananthapuram, will hold the full additional charge of District Development Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.