Kerala govt. transfers IAS officers

March 08, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The General Administration department has issued orders on the transfer and postings of the following IAS officials: Mohammed Y. Safirulla K., Officer on Special Duty, Finance (Resources) department, will hold the full additional charge of Project Director, e-Health, in addition to the existing additional charge. Haritha V. Kumar, District Collector, Thrissur, is transferred and posted as District Collector, Alappuzha. Geetha A., District Collector, Wayanad, is transferred and posted as District Collector, Kozhikode. Renu Raj, District Collector, Ernakulam, is transferred and posted as District Collector, Wayanad.

Umesh N.S.K., Staff Officer to Chief Secretary, is transferred and posted as District Collector, Ernakulam. V.R.K. Teja Mylavarapu, District Collector, Alappuzha is transferred and posted as District Collector, Thrissur. Snehil Kumar Singh, Director, Kerala State IT Mission, is transferred and posted as Staff Officer to Chief Secretary. The officer has been relieved from all the existing additional charges. Anu Kumari, Mission Director, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, will hold the full additional charge of Director, Kerala State IT Mission.

Aswathy Srinivas, Subcollector, Thiruvananthapuram, will hold the full additional charge of District Development Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram.