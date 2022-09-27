Kerala govt. to set up more industrial estates, says Minister J. Chinchurani

Entrepreneurial plan progress of various departments, banks and financial institutions evaluated at meeting

The State government aims to create more employment opportunities through innovative projects, said Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani here on Monday. She was inaugurating the Chadayamangalam constituency-level review meeting at Kadakkal as part of entrepreneurship year observances to intensify industrial development.

“Entrepreneurship development programmes in rural areas will be expanded. For this, the public should avail themselves of the services of various departments, including Industries, Local Self-Government, Cooperation, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Agriculture. Industrial estates will be set up in more places and the infrastructure of the existing ones will be upgraded,” said the Minister.

The entrepreneurial plan progress of various departments, banks and financial institutions was evaluated and possibilities discussed at the meeting. The target is to start 1,113 enterprises in the nine grama panchayats of the Chadayamangalam constituency during the 2022-23 financial year. At present, 509 new enterprises have been started with an investment of ₹24.71 crore providing employment to 1,095 persons.

Chadayamangalam block president Lathika Vidyadharan presided over the function, while grama panchayat presidents M. S Murali, K. Madhu, V. Vineeta, C. Amrita, Valiyodu Jacob, M. Ansar, J. V. Bindu, Asina Manaf, and District Industry Centre general manager Biju Kurian were also present on the occasion.