Kerala govt. to review order on university pension

Balagopal holds talks with Bindu, representatives of staff, pensioners

The government is likely to continue with the existing system for disbursing pension and retirement benefits to university employees.

During a discussion held with Higher Education Minister R. Bindu and representatives of various university employees’ and pensioners’ organisations here on Wednesday, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal promised to review a contentious Finance department order that required universities to foot the pension bills.

Staff opposed move

The decision to transfer the pension burden to universities threatened to snowball into a major controversy with organisations, cutting across political affiliations, criticising the move. The government had cited fiscal crunch and the possibility of a disruption in pension disbursal in the future behind its intentions to withdraw from disbursing pensions.

While pension dues are currently disbursed from non-plan grants, the Finance department directed universities to establish pension funds to shoulder the financial burden. Universities, which formally sought a review of the order, feared the move could disrupt the distribution of pension and retirement dues and also possibly lead to a considerable hike in examination and other fees.