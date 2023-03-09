HamberMenu
Kerala govt. to resolve title deed issues soon, says M.V. Govindan

March 09, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The government will soon resolve issues related to title deeds in the State, including in Idukki, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M] State secretary M.V. Govindan has said.

Addressing the Janakeeya Prathirodha Yatra led by him at Thodupuzha on Thursday, Mr. Govindan said issues related to title deeds in the district will be resolved after the end of the yatra.

“A main slogan of the Left is that there should be no landless people in Kerala. The government will ensure land and house for all landless and homeless people in the State,” said Mr. Govindan.

“If the situation is favourable, the government will draw up a plan to provide pension to housewives in the State,” he said.

“The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) plans to change India into a Hindu country when it turns 100 years old. The Central government is trying to put Kerala in financial trouble. The stand of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is that they will not allow any developmental activities in the State,” he added.

“The people of Kerala has taken a stand to realise the K-Rail project. But the UDF and the BJP are firm that there is no need for the project,” said Mr. Govindan.

The Janakeeya Prathirodha Yatra was set to reach Nedumkandam and Vandiperiyar in Idukki on Friday.

