Kerala govt. to rescind nod given to KFDC to replant eucalyptus

The Kerala government intends to cancel the controversial order issued by the Forest department allowing the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) to replant eucalyptus trees in its plantations.

This reconsideration follows brewing protests and appeals by environmentalists. Concerns have also been raised by the Catholic Church over the potential negative effects of reintroducing exotic monoculture farming, contradicting the Ecorestoration Policy, 2021, which aimed at gradually eliminating species such as eucalyptus, acacia, and wattle.

The Opposition and the Communist Party of India (CPI), a Left Democratic Front (LDF) constituent, too have opposed the decision.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran attributed the order to a misinterpretation of a communication from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, along with an advice from the State Planning Board.

‘Freeze ordered’

“The permission deviates from both the government’s policy and the vision of the LDF. I have instructed an immediate freeze on the order, and steps will be taken to rescind it after receiving a report from the Additional Chief Secretary (Forests and Wildlife),” he told The Hindu.

Mr. Saseendran also clarified that the KFDC incorrectly claimed to have obtained approval from the Centre, while in reality, its proposal had been rejected. Additionally, the State Planning Board deemed the government policy inapplicable to the corporation, considering it was a “commercial enterprise.”

The Forest department had rejected the cash-strapped KFDC’s initial request to include eucalyptus replanting in its working plan for the 2024-25 fiscal. The corporation argued it was essential for its survival.

Against stated policy

The KFDC currently grows eucalyptus grandis in areas that come under its Thiruvananthapuram, Punalur, Thrissur, Munnar, and Gavi divisions. Interestingly, its recent demand contradicts its stated policy.

“Now onwards, all exotic species plantations such as eucalyptus and acacia after completing their rotation and on felling are being converted to indigenous species plantations so as to be more ecologically and environment friendly,” the KFDC has stated on its official website.

In a statement, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said any move to replant such invasive species would be vehemently opposed. Such a decision threatened to exacerbate human-wildlife conflicts and disrupt ecological balance in forests.