Kerala govt to raise ₹2,000 crore through sale of securities

The Kerala government is planning to raise ₹2,000 crore from the open market through the sale of government stock (securities).

The proceeds of the loan will go towards the financing of development programmes and projects in the State, the government said.

The government stock will be sold through the Reserve Bank of lndia Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) at the RBI Mumbai office on July 30.

In May 2024, the Union government had approved a borrowing limit of ₹21,253 crore for the first nine months (April-December) of the 2024-25 fiscal.